Home » BUZZ » Old Video Of Boeing 727 Splitting Into Two Goes Viral; Here's The True Story

Old Video Of Boeing 727 Splitting Into Two Goes Viral; Here's The True Story

A group of scientists in 2012 purposely crashed a Boeing 727 passenger jet to study which seats have the best chance of survival.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 15:35 IST

Delhi, India

A plane crashed on purpose to test the safest seats. (Image: YouTube/@Channel4Documentaries)
A plane crashed on purpose to test the safest seats. (Image: YouTube/@Channel4Documentaries)

To ensure the safety of the passengers, commercial planes are put through a series of tests and quality checks before they go in for approvals to be used on a large scale. These tests are used to find out the structural and design flaws in the aircraft that need to be fixed to ensure the safest flying experience for those onboard.

Plane crashes are unfortunate events and every year we hear news of some or the other plane crash that takes place leading to the loss of several lives. The most recent one that we can instantly think of is the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Nepal, last month killing all 72 on board.

A study was conducted in 2012 by an international team of scientists to find out which seats on board would have the best chance of survival. To do so, a fully functional 170-seat Boeing 727 passenger jet was purposefully crashed into a desert to investigate the plane crash and its impact.

Advertisement

The old video of the crash experiment is doing rounds on the internet once agin. The video shows the plane crash into the desert followed by experts walking through the cabin of the plane to investigate the damages.

RELATED NEWS

Crash landing a plane to carry out the experiment comes with its own set of problems and permissions. This experiment stirred up a big controversy in the US as the government denied permission for it. The crash landing experiment ultimately got permission from the Mexican government who insisted that a human pilot is in the cockpit until the flight passed over populated areas. Hence Captain Jim Bob Slocum flew the aircraft past the populated areas and left it using a parachute minutes before it was remotely crashed into the ground at 140 miles per hour (225 km) by another pilot.

Advertisement

The test discovered that the safest spot to sit in a plane in the event of a crash is in the middle seats near the rear of the plane. According to the experts, if passengers had been on board, the bracing posture would have most likely averted head and spinal damage. It further stated that evacuation would have been difficult for the passengers and crew since portions of the plane had been thrown into the cabin following the crash.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 15, 2023, 15:25 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 15:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About