To ensure the safety of the passengers, commercial planes are put through a series of tests and quality checks before they go in for approvals to be used on a large scale. These tests are used to find out the structural and design flaws in the aircraft that need to be fixed to ensure the safest flying experience for those onboard.

Plane crashes are unfortunate events and every year we hear news of some or the other plane crash that takes place leading to the loss of several lives. The most recent one that we can instantly think of is the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Nepal, last month killing all 72 on board.

A study was conducted in 2012 by an international team of scientists to find out which seats on board would have the best chance of survival. To do so, a fully functional 170-seat Boeing 727 passenger jet was purposefully crashed into a desert to investigate the plane crash and its impact.

The old video of the crash experiment is doing rounds on the internet once agin. The video shows the plane crash into the desert followed by experts walking through the cabin of the plane to investigate the damages.

Crash landing a plane to carry out the experiment comes with its own set of problems and permissions. This experiment stirred up a big controversy in the US as the government denied permission for it. The crash landing experiment ultimately got permission from the Mexican government who insisted that a human pilot is in the cockpit until the flight passed over populated areas. Hence Captain Jim Bob Slocum flew the aircraft past the populated areas and left it using a parachute minutes before it was remotely crashed into the ground at 140 miles per hour (225 km) by another pilot.

The test discovered that the safest spot to sit in a plane in the event of a crash is in the middle seats near the rear of the plane. According to the experts, if passengers had been on board, the bracing posture would have most likely averted head and spinal damage. It further stated that evacuation would have been difficult for the passengers and crew since portions of the plane had been thrown into the cabin following the crash.

