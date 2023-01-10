Old Video Shows Gusts of Wind Violently Turning Ferris Wheel Gondolas in Italy

Storms can cause massive destruction even to structures that might otherwise seem too huge to be destroyed. This Gondola Ferris Wheel in Italy certainly looked pretty much untouchable with the clear sky above it. When the stormy winds in Tuscany shook the entire region in August of last year, the grand structure was not immune to its ruination. The clip was initially shared by the President of the region of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani soon after the incident. Now, the footage had resurfaced once again on Twitter. The Ferris Wheel almost looks like a toy with the way it flails about due to the harsh winds. The dark surrounding makes it look even scarier as the violent winds wreak havoc all around. Check out the clip here:

Social media users expressed their amazement at how well the structure was holding up. Many joked that as long as their food was safe, they were okay with riding the ride. Others joked that they would want their refund back. Some even mentioned that it looked like a perfect scene for a horror movie. A Twitter user wrote, “Gotta say I’m impressed how well it held up. Probably just needs a couple of drops of oil and it’s good to go the next day"

“I thought people were on there. Thanks for informing me. That carnival is scratched off my to-do list," another tweet read.

Another user tweeted, “It is giving ‘my life is a rollercoaster’ a run for its money. How much for a solo ride? Asking for a friend."

While some users did not have a problem with the Ferris Wheel getting whipped around in itself, they certainly expressed their discontent at the camerawork. A user mentioned that they wished the cameraman had kept the camera steady. They were only trying to appreciate the passenger cars flying around after all.

Several social media users wondered if someone was on the ride at the time the footage was captured. The simple answer is no. The Daily Beast at the time had reported that there was no one on the ride when the storm hit the town of Piombino, from where this clip is. Several people had captured the cars flying around the wheel due to the violent storm.

