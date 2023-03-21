Attention all adventurous foodies, are you ready to take your tastebuds on a wild ride? Brace yourselves for the newest bizarre food combo in town - the omelette chowmein. This culinary experiment is taking the food world by storm, but be warned, it’s not for the faint of heart. The creator behind this daring dish is Sikandar bhai, a street vendor who’s not afraid to push the boundaries. In a viral Instagram video, he’s seen mixing chowmein with eggs to create a plate full of savoury dishes that will leave you scratching your head in disbelief. “Sikandar bhai ki omelette wali chowmein (Sikandar bhai’s omelette chowmein)," read the caption.

Beware, this dish has caused quite a stir amongst foodies, with opinions on the culinary masterpiece as a food disaster almost unanimous. Some are left scratching their heads and wondering why anyone would mix two classic dishes like this. And if that’s not enough to make you think twice, the hygiene practices of Sikandar bhai have also come under scrutiny. Social media users expressed concern that he’s not taking proper precautions while cooking, with some pointing out that he doesn’t even clean his hands during the entire cooking process. “I can’t take it anymore, my stomach is too weak, mercy Lord," an Instagram user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Now I know where stomach ulcers came from."

“Aaj tak anda peel karne nahi aaya. Chilke ke tukde gira ke phir nikalte ho, (You haven’t learned to peel the egg till date. You dig out the pieces of peel that fall in)," wrote a user.

This is not the only bizarre dish or preparation method floating around the internet. Pasta is widely appreciated due to its versatility in shapes and sizes and can be paired with various sauces and toppings. However, a TikTok user’s unconventional method of creating “fresh" pasta has caused controversy on social media. The video was shared on Twitter and received criticism from social media users who deemed it “blasphemy".

In the video, the woman begins by blending spaghetti until it turns into flour. She then proceeds to combine the flour with eggs to create a dough, which she kneads thoroughly. After rolling the dough into a flat circle, she cuts it into long strips, boils them, and serves them with sauce. “Italy is going to invade aren’t they," read the caption.

Although the process of making fresh pasta is commonly practised, the use of pre-packaged spaghetti and blending it into flour is considered unusual by many, leading to a divided opinion on the method.

