On 2nd Birthday, Pampered Toddler Drives a £600 Mini Mercedes to Nursery

Parents often go to unimaginable lengths to make their kids happy. We often hear about parents buying expensive gifts for their children on their birthdays. But this toddler takes the cake when it comes to being highly pampered by one’s parents. Rebecca Kingsley Inyiri has been basking in a luxurious lifestyle since she was born. And, she recently received a mini battery-powered Mercedes worth £600 (Rs 61,251) for her second birthday.

According to a Daily Star report, Rebecca also received an electric scooter, bicycle, books and toys from her friends and family while her father deposited an astonishing £10,000 (roughly Rs 10.2 lakh) into her Barclays future savings account. Her parents, Vanessa, 26, and Kingsley Inyiri George, 37, made sure that their toddler showed off her ride by letting her drive the new Mercedes to her nursery.

Rebecca wore a £450 (Rs 45,938) designer dress and £240 (Rs 24,500) shoes for her birthday. And she was greeted with a party. Her dad, who is an Afrobeat musician from Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes, told the online portal, “Rebecca is already like a celebrity now and she loves her car. When she first saw it, she was so shocked." He added, “She just kept saying ‘wow!’ and now we can’t get her out of it."

This isn’t the first time that Rebecca has extravagantly celebrated a milestone. When she was 9 months old, her parents chauffeured her in a white beribboned Rolls Royce on her first day at the nursery. Her first birthday saw her taking a tour of her locality on a horse-drawn chariot. She arrived at the party dressed like Cinderella and walked down the red carpet. She also got to pose by her photo wall and her parents had hired entertainers to keep the guests engaged.

While some may think Rebecca is overpampered, there is a strong reason behind Dad Kingsley’s unending love. He revealed that his mother died in a plane crash in Nigeria in 2010, and he always wanted his first kid to be a baby girl whom he could name after his mother, Rebecca. He aspires to do everything for his daughter that he couldn’t do for his mother.

