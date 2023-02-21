Whoever thought the British Royal Family was all about keeping the “stiff upper lip" needs to reconsider. The new Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on the red carpet of BAFTA 2023 and they did more than just turn some heads for their impeccable fashion sense. In a moment caught between the Cambridge couple, Princess Kate was seen playfully love-tapping Prince William on the red carpet. The couple was seen walking down with huge grins on their faces, greeting the people present there. At first, it seems like Kate Middleton reached out to grab Prince William’s hand. In a little moment of confusion, the new Prince of Wales just then raises his hand to greet the press. The Princess then love-taps her husband and the moment which only lasts less than a second was captured on camera and shared on Twitter.

The Royal Family watchers loved the little playful moment between the couple. Many remarked that Prince William and Kate made a wonderful couple. Others could not stop themselves from commenting all about how gorgeous the Princess of Wales looked in her outfit. A tweet read, “The Prince and Princess of Wales make me feel happy and giddy!"

“Yes, I just love their relationship. Always laughing and chatting happily to each other, because they are best friends forever," read another tweet.

A user wrote, “Power couple no doubt… UK’s future looks to be in good hands."

What has been catching the eye of many Royal Family watchers are the elegant fits of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton showed that she could work wonders with an old fit by giving it a new touch. She was sporting an elegant white Alexander McQueen dress, that she had also worn back in 2019. It was slightly altered to add some floral designs to the area around the shoulder, making the dress look even more gorgeous. She accessorised it with a pair of ornate gold floral earrings, a rectangular clutch bag, and a pair of elbow-length gloves.

Prince William stepped out looking dapper in his black velvet dinner suit and bowtie. He has been a regular attendee of the event and has been named the president of BAFTA since 2010.

