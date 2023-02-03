Kerala as a tourist destination is known for its serene beaches and backwaters. These beaches, which are the major point of attraction, are seeing increased waste being disposed of in and around them. This not only messes with the aesthetics of the beaches but also raises concerns regarding the importance of preserving the water bodies and marine ecology. A video highlighting this grave concern has been making rounds on the internet. The video shows a German man stepping forward to clean a beach in Kerala.

Popular Malayalam actor Rahman shared a video of the man’s efforts to clean the shore on his Facebook. The man walks around the beach with a rake collecting and segregating waste items into a pile. In the voice-over of the video, a man can be heard talking about how a German tourist, who comes to Kerala for a vacation, has taken up the task of cleaning the beach. The German national has been doing the same for weeks now. This foreigner is cleaning up the trash left that has been ignored by the authorities. To purchase carry bags to collect the rubbish, he also puts in money from his pocket. The voiceover also claims that the corporation officials do not remove the waste that has been gathered and set aside.

The exact location of the beach is unknown. This video was shared just a few days after Kerala saw increased popularity as a result of being listed as one of the 52 locations to visit in 2023 by the New York Times. The newspaper’s annual list of places to visit featured only one Indian tourist destination, Kerala, which was listed at number 13 on the list.

It is a sought-after location equipped with lovely tourist attractions, including beaches, backwater lagoons, and many other activities to enjoy. The newspaper had praised the Kerala government for its creative approach to letting visitors see rural life. The uploaded video, however, reveals a different aspect of Kerala as seen by a tourist.

Previously, TIME magazine listed Kerala as one of the “50 Extraordinary Destinations to Explore in 2022." The report highlighted Kerala’s backwaters and beaches, describing it as an ecotourism hub and one of India’s most attractive states.

