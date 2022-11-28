One-horned Rhinoceros Turns Violent in Assam’s Kaziranga Park, Leaves Two Injured

Animal attacks have increased in the recent past, resulting in human casualties that occur either when a giant mammal enters a residential colony or when it attacks the people who enter the forests due to varied reasons. Recently, a one-horned rhinoceros attacked two people in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, leaving them seriously injured. The incident is known to occur in the Borbeel section of the park’s Kohora woodland range.

The female rhino attacked two persons on Saturday when they were engaged in road clearance work in the forest area. They were identified as Binod Saro, a forest worker at Kaziranga, and Jiban Saro, a local youth.

The duo was rescued by the forest department and was rushed to Kohora civil hospital for immediate treatment. They were later shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment. “Two persons got injured after being attacked by a female rhino while they were engaged in patrolling road clearance work. Our forest worker Binod Saro and a local youth Jiban Saro were injured in the rhino attack incident. After providing preliminary treatment at Kohora civil hospital we sent them to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment," confirmed Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, the forest range officer. He further added that the incident took place at the Borbeel anti-poaching camp area.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that people have been attacked after the rhinoceros’ turned violent at and around Kaziranga National Park. Earlier in July, a woman, identified as Priya Chaora, was grievously injured in a rhino attack near Hathikuli Tea Estate which is located on the periphery of the national park. The rhino escaped from Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) about two months prior to the incident and was still roaming around the area, stated reports.

In January 2021, a forest department employee, Moheshwar Hazarika, was killed in a rhino assault that occurred in a similar area.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here