Nagaland Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along is back to being the centre of attraction on Twitter. This time with a hilarious post about the helicopter ride. The post triggered a series of reactions online including one from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who claimed that the minister has the “best sense of humour." While sharing a picture of himself sitting in a helicopter, Temjen urged the users to take a look at what is written on the stairs of the chopper. The caption of the picture read, “When the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along. Zoom in and see what’s written on the stairs."

The minister probably intended to say that after the pilot learned that Temjen would be riding with him, he wrote those texts on the stairs, which read, “one person at a time."

Check out the post here:

Needless to say, the reply section to the tweet was flooded with hilarious reactions. While several users lauded the minister for being humble and cracking a joke on himself. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called Temjen, “The man with the best sense of humour."

One user wrote, “Sir, not with your physical appearance but with your humour and knowledge you are equivalent to 100 people."

Another commented, “You’re hilarious, always..without fail!"

“You are a very lovable person. Bringing cheer to everything and bounty of positive humour," read a reply.

In addition, the post also sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

The latest post by the Nagaland Minister has been viewed more than 626 thousand times and has garnered over 12 thousand likes.

The Nagaland Minister enjoys a huge following on Twitter thanks to his funny and witty posts on the social media platform. Previously, Temjen Imna Along had gone viral with his unique Valentine’s Day greeting. While the day is usually seen as an occasion to celebrate love and relationship, the Nagaland minister endorsed support for singles.

He claimed that the day was meant for singles who have the gift of freedom. “Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!" he wrote in the captions

