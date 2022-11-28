‘One, Two, Buckle My Shoe!’ Little Girl Sings During Snowboarding, Viral Video Wins Hearts

‘One, two, buckle my shoe; three, four, shut the door..’ childhood rhymes like this compel us to drive down the memory lane and reminisce about those sweet moments that we enjoyed as a kid. However, we had our own ways of reciting our favourite poems from school during our free time, isn’t it? But this little girl has had an adventurous way of reciting a poem as she enjoyed snowboarding in a viral video. In the clip, the toddler could be seen enjoying the sport effortlessly as she sang along to make it more entertaining!

The video was shared by a user, Rowley Adventures, on Instagram that featured the cute girl who was too enthusiastic for the physically-demanding sport. Dressed in the rainbow and unicorn outfit, the young kid started singing “the number song" while she was being recorded by her parents. “1 2 buckle my shoe, 3 4 shut the door.." sang the little girl as she continued the song along her snowboarding ride down the hill. However, the moment she reached the numbers nine and ten (of the poem), she realised that she picked up her speed and even exclaimed, “Too much speed, aaahh!". She then fell on the snow, giving a cute end to the clip.

No doubt, the internet is in love with this girl who demonstrated what talent is all about in a very adorable yet inspiring way. Even the user posted about how the video went viral, creating a buzz across channels over social media. It also added, “…her rainbow outerwear is not any form of statement, she’s 5, she loves rainbows and unicorns. Heck so do we! What we’d give to ride a unicorn on a rainbow!"

The aww-dorable video has won hearts of the online users who couldn’t stop showering love on this sweet child whose ‘colourful’ way of attempting the sport was a treat to the eyes. “this is one of the best videos in existence I mean I couldn’t love something more than I love this. Soooo much love to you guys and she’s so amazing and gifted," commented a user. Another one also said, “Let those rainbows and unicorns be exactly what they are. Colors and fantasy." Truly, kids like her make this world more competitive and less boring!

