ChatGPT has taken the world by surprise and shock, simultaneously! Its ability to be able to curate ‘human-like’ essays, articles, poems, etc., has received applause but with the ‘fear’ of eating up people’s jobs. Not just that, educational institutions have called it out for facilitating cheating for students and coming in the way of their learning process. This made OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, launch its new tool ‘The AI Text Classifier’. However, Twitter still feels that it’s not a good idea!

The tool is launched to help people detect AI-generated text. It’s actually a language model trained with the dataset of both human-written and AI-written texts on a similar topic. This allows the chatbot to distinguish between the text generated by a human or artificial intelligence. While this was launched to address the human concern, the AI tool has apparently received backlash on social media. People called it the company’s commercial tool and highlighted its ineffectiveness in the real world.

Advertisement

“OpenAI are very strong. They create a problem and provide the solution. If on top of that OpenAI starts selling this solution the commercial move is really strong," said a user while another one pointed out, “So 10% of students will be accused of cheating who didn’t and 75% who did will get away with it. Sure, good solution."

Advertisement

The third user said, “You give us power, then you take it away." Someone also shared how to fool the AI classifier by playing around with words which further aggravated the online user as one of them commented, “This makes no sense. What if I edit the text? What if I read so much AI generated copy that I start to write like a bot? We’ll work with AI in all sorts of ways, but let’s give it a little room to evolve first."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here