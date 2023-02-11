After powerful earthquakes, a frantic search operation is underway in Turkey and Syria. Amid this, an emotional moment between Indian Army personnel and a Turkish survivor was captured on camera. The now-viral picture shows Indian Army personnel receiving a kiss on the cheek from a Turkish woman during ‘Operation Dost’, which India started in the wake of the catastrophe that killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria. The picture was shared by the Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army. “We care," the caption read.

The tweet has garnered over 1 million views as of now. Social media users were left emotional after witnessing this precious moment. They even praised the Indian Army personnel for their great efforts. One of the users wrote, “Well Done we are always proud of our jawans efforts. Never Doubt India! Jai Hind."

Another user wrote, “This picture is worth 1000 words…. A gratitude well depicted in this pic. My chest swells in pride being a proud Indian… This is what we are - Humanity personified."

One more user wrote, “Absolutely no doubt, you care unconditionally. Our respect for Armed forces is equivalent to respect for our country."

The Pazarck district of Kahramanmaraş, which is located in southeast Turkey, was the epicentre of the first earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday. The initial 7.8-magnitude earthquake was followed by another powerful quake of 7.7-magnitude hours later.

Rescuers pulled children from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake on Friday. The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake has surpassed the 20,000 mark. Meanwhile, the UN warned that 8,74,000 people in Turkey and Syria were in desperate need of food. There are reports that the number of fatalities could reach 50,000. The collapse of more than 6000 structures has been confirmed by Turkey’s disaster management organisation.

Amid the tough times, India has sent aid to Turkey to assist the country with relief efforts. Relief materials, a mobile hospital, and specialised search and rescue teams in two C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft have been sent to the country in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

