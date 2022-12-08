Optical Illusion: Can You Find A Woman’s Face In This Forest Sketch?

Optical illusions are a great pastime. But more than that, they make for a great way to reveal how observant you are. Puzzling pictures that demand your unhindered attention to find the hidden element can not only tell you a lot about your personality traits but also improve your observational skills. One such optical illusion that poses the challenge of finding a woman’s face in the sketch of a dense forest recently went viral on the internet.

The catch here is that the viewer must find the face within ten seconds. However, the sketch of the forest has so many different elements, including trees, their branches and leaves, river, plants, and rocks, that the viewer might be perplexed and take some time to process everything at first.

Advertisement

If you were able to find the face within ten seconds, then you may consider yourself to be extremely observant. However, even if you took a little longer but managed to find the face eventually, then you should pat yourself on the back. But, if you were unable to find the face, take a look at the solution below:

The near-impossible task of finding the woman’s face becomes easier if you eliminate the lower part of the sketch. If you just look at the top right corner, the woman’s face would be clearly visible. However, make sure you note that it is upside down. Otherwise, you’d still be stuck with the puzzle for hours.

Such optical illusions are an excellent exercise for the brain. There are a host of other optical illusions available on the web. You can try to solve them in your free time to sharpen your mind.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here