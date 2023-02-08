Pictures with optical illusions are very common on the internet these days, and they test our brains like no other. One such optical illusion image has taken the internet by storm. The picture consists of black stripes on a white background. An animal is hidden behind the stripes, which you have to find within 12 seconds. The patterns made in the picture confuse the viewer so much that even after trying hard, they do not see anything very easily. In such a situation, you need to work carefully. Have a look at the viral image here:

Such images grab the attention of users on social media as these illusions help give us some insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that may or may not be there in reality.

Along with the picture, it has been reported that most people’s eyes were not able to find the animal. If you found it, your vision is commendable. If you are still wondering about what was there in the image, let us tell you that there was a cat.

Another optical illusion test that had earlier gone viral was an image in which a bear was hiding in plain sight and the viewer had to find the bear among many deers in the image to complete the challenge. This test aimed to check a person’s observation skills and improve their attention span.

Another illustration required the viewers to find the correct spelling of February. The viewer here had only 8 seconds to find the image.

The other image that went viral on social media depicted a cornfield on a bright sunny morning. A dog was hidden in plain sight in the cornfield. The viewers had 11 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

It is to be noted that in ancient times, people believed these optical illusions to be witchcraft, demons or evil spirits. It was later found that our brains played tricks and it all happens because of more than one perception.

Optical illusion pictures are created with the help of simple shapes like triangles, squares, circles, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then placed in multiple ways to create an illusion.

