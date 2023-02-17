An optical illusion picture seems mind-boggling at the first sight but the answer clicks to the mind when you see the image. When your perception is different from what an object looks like, it’s called optical illusion. The primary theme of optical illusions is that they try to confuse and trick your mind. However, optical illusions enhance the observational skills and cognitive abilities of your mind. There are mainly three kinds of optical illusions- physiological, cognitive and literal visual illusions. One can quickly master these tricks with regular practice.

There are various kinds of optical illusion games going viral on social media. This time, the puzzle going viral is an alphabetical puzzle, where the challenge is to find an English word hidden in it. Try to spot the hidden word ‘Bat’ in this optical illusion image. If you have good observational skills, it’s time to put your vision to the test and know how well you perceive things.

Advertisement

This special optical illusion features alphabets that are quite confusing. Everywhere in the picture, you can see the word ‘Bot’ written, but somewhere in between the word ‘Bat’ is also written, which you have to figure out. Look at this image carefully and find out the spelling of ‘Bat’ as fast as you can.

Where is ‘Bat’ written?

You must have also gotten confused while writing some English letters and words in your school days. There are so many such words, which look similar but have a slight difference. The same is the case with this puzzle, where you have to find out the word ‘Bat’. You need a lot of patience and attention while watching this optical illusion image. Here, the challenge is how quickly you can solve this puzzle. If you can complete this task in 6 seconds, then you can consider yourself a genius!

Advertisement

You can solve this puzzle, but the point is, how long did it take you? Let us first show you the word ‘Bat’ hidden in the puzzle. If you find the word within 6 seconds then your IQ level is certainly good.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here