The internet is full of optical illusions and people are itching to attempt and solve each one of them. The reason that optical illusions are in trend is their versatility. Optical illusions are not only great for people looking for a pastime but they also help in revealing qualities that even we may not know at times. Moreover, such images are the best way to measure your IQ and observation skills. An optical illusion featuring four rabbits and some plants has surfaced online, but the viewers have to find four caterpillars in the image.

The picture was painted by artist Gargle Dudos. It features four rabbits, one of them having a fruit, plants with white flowers and some caterpillars on a green background. The challenge given to the viewers is to find four caterpillars within eight seconds.

The components of the image other than the caterpillars serve as distractions to elongate the time taken by a person to finish the challenge. However, if you are focused enough, you can find the caterpillars in 8 seconds.

If you were able to successfully find the caterpillars in the given time limit, you are one of the brightest minds but if you weren’t, a little practice can get you there easily.

Here is the solution:

The first caterpillar is on the top right of the picture. The second caterpillar is near the lower left rabbit to its right side and the viewer’s left side. The third caterpillar is also near the same rabbit but to its left. The fourth and final rabbit is towards the right end of the image and in the same row as the third one.

The four caterpillars can be found in the given time limit only if one looks in an orderly fashion and ensures that they map every inch of the image.

