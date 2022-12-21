Home » BUZZ » Optical Illusion: Can You Find Hidden Male Faces In This Painting Of Three Women?

Optical Illusion: Can You Find Hidden Male Faces In This Painting Of Three Women?

An optical illusion that features three women challenges you to find three men hidden somewhere in the painting.

The picture shows three women in a getup that women in the 1800s used to wear.
Optical illusions are a great way to not only improve one’s IQ but also ensure some amusement. From revealing secretive traits to measuring IQ and observation skills, optical illusions are one of the best pastimes to figure out several things simultaneously. One such optical illusion that features three women poses a challenge to find three men hidden somewhere in the painting.

The time limit to find the three men is a meagre 10 seconds. The painting was created in the year 1800 by an artist named Liebig. The artist so cleverly hid the three men that 10 seconds might be a little less for people to try and figure out where they are.

The picture shows three women in a getup that women in the 1800s used to wear. It also features a windmill, trees, some houses, a stream with a boat and a bridge. All of these components act as distractions that puzzle the viewers and increase the total time taken to find the three male faces in the painting.

Take your time to find out where the men are. If you have done it in 10 seconds, it is commendable, and you might consider yourself to be among the most observant in the world. However, even if you have not succeeded in doing so, fret not because we have the solution for you:

The men’s faces can be spotted in the trees behind the women. The picture has one man’s face on the left of the image and the right of the woman. The other two are to the left of the women near the windmill, and the right of the viewers.

Were you able to find the faces within the given time limit? Or do you need a little more time and practice to hone your observational skills?

