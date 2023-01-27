The Internet is full of interesting Optical illusions and they are they challenge our creativity almost every day. These optical illusions can improve your capacity for focus and skill-building. These illusions come in the form of brainteasers, a personality feature, or anything similar but what’s more difficult is to solve them within the allotted time. If you want to refine your cognitive and observational abilities, you must engage in solving optical illusions. Now another minding-bending illusion is intriguing people’s minds a bit on the internet.

The illusion is an illustration of apples with worms coming out of them. The challenge for you is to find an apple without a worm. The illustrator is smart enough to hide the healthy apple such that it deceives the human mind.

Before showing you the answer here is the optical illusion:

Some of you may spot the healthy apple but others may end up scratching their heads. Don’t worry, we will help you with the answer but here is a hint first. Observe the left side of the illusion and you may spot the hidden healthy apple without a worm.

Look at the bottom on the left side of the image and you may spot the apple without the worm. Here’s the exact location marked with a blue circle. Amazing right?

Did you know that for solving an optical illusion, if you start from the left and move to the right, then moving in the opposite direction, is one of the greatest ways? You may call it a trick for solving any optical illusion in the allotted time.

