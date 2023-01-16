Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Bear Hiding Among Monkeys In This Image?

Optical illusions are the best way to pass your time intelligently. They serve as not only a game but a way of knowing yourself better. From revealing hidden personality traits based on what you see first to measuring your IQ and observation skills through time-bound challenges, they do it all. One such challenge of finding a bear in an image full of monkeys is going viral on the internet.

The image shows several monkeys sitting in bushes with a blue background. Somewhere between these monkeys has hidden a bear that has the same colour as the monkeys. However, the different postures and activities of the monkeys serve as a distraction and can confuse the viewer. The given time limit is just 10 seconds. Therefore, to find the bear, one has to stay vigilant from the start.

If you can find the bear within 10 seconds or even if you take longer and eventually find it, you can be considered an intelligent and observant person. However, if you weren’t able to find the bear in the given time limit, you need practice and similar optical illusions can help you better your observation skills.

Here is the solution:

Searching for the bear in the image of monkeys might be difficult but it isn’t impossible. The similar colours of the two animals make it tough for the viewers to reach their goal. But if one sees the image in an orderly fashion from left to right, it becomes very easy to find the bear within 10 seconds.

Since the black bear is between two monkeys that are also mostly black, it may be difficult for you to distinguish the two animals, but one needs to put the distractions aside and concentrate on the image to make sure they don’t miss any of the visuals and successfully complete the task in 10 seconds.

