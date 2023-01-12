Home » BUZZ » Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Car Keys In This Image Within 20 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Car Keys In This Image Within 20 Seconds?

The optical illusion contains several vehicles, trees and symbols like stars, zigzag patterns and many such elements, all crunched in one image.

All these elements act as distractions to increase the time taken by a viewer to find the key.
All these elements act as distractions to increase the time taken by a viewer to find the key.

People often want intelligent games at their disposal to give their brains some good exercise. And optical illusions make for an effective game to sharpen your brain. While they aren’t conventional games, the aim to find a hidden element within a given time limit helps a person enhance their concentration power, observation skills and IQ. This is the reason why optical illusions are favourites on the internet. An optical illusion showing multiple vehicles and trees is the latest one. In this, viewers must find the missing car keys in the image.

optical illusion contains several vehicles, trees and symbols like stars, zigzag patterns and many such elements, all crunched in one image. All these elements act as distractions to increase the time taken by a viewer to find the key. The time limit given to find the car keys is 20 seconds. One may think this is a lot of time to find the key, but the various distractions may make it difficult for viewers to complete the task.

If you were able to find the key within the given time limit, then you have great observational skills. However, if you did not succeed, a little practice will get you there easily. Check out the solution to the optical illusion below:

The key can be found hanging from the crane of a vehicle in the bottom left side of the image. You need to focus and look in an orderly fashion to ensure that you find the key within 20 seconds. Look from left to right and then from top to bottom. This way, you can eliminate the useless symbols and trees easily and concentrate on anything that looks like a key.

These kinds of optical illusions make for a great puzzle and prove to be one of the best brain exercises. Were you able to find the key in 20 seconds?

