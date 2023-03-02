Optical illusions are fascinating riddles that test your ingenuity, and they are found aplenty on social media for you to practice. Your ability to focus and develop new skills can get enhanced by solving these optical illusions. These puzzles are a form of brain exercise that makes you more attentive. Although they might seem easy at first glance, it’s hard to solve them when you are given a time limit. You must work on solving optical illusions if you wish to improve your cognitive and observational skills. Here’s another mind-bending optical illusion challenge that has once again piqued the interest of people.

In this creative optical illusion illustration, you can see a range of colourful half-eaten apples in the picture. Although the apples might look similar to you, there is one apple among the rest that is fake. The fake fruit is hiding in plain sight with the others. All you need to do is spot that apple within 7 seconds.

Upon counting, you will find forty half-eaten apples in the picture. The illustrator has done a fantastic job of putting the fake apple in such a position that the problem solver will have some difficulty finding it. Not only kids but adults too are left confused at the image, scratching their heads to find the solution.

Before we share the answer with you, here’s a little hint. Out of the forty apples, pay closer attention to the far right-hand corner of the optical illusion. Now, look at the minute details of every fruit, especially the region, where the apples are half bitten off. Did you find it?

If yes, then congratulations! And if not, nothing to get disheartened about. Practising such optical illusions daily will surely make you an expert in these puzzles. Now, time for the answer revelation. Notice the second last apple from the second row of the picture? That’s the fake apple, since the portion where the fruit is eaten away, looks smoother and polished, unlike the rest.

Did you know that one of the best ways to solve an optical illusion is to move your eyes from the left to the right and then in the opposite direction? You are welcome to utilise this trick to solve optical illusions the next time.

