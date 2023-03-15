Social media users have always been attracted to crossword puzzles, sudoku and Wordle. The most recent one to join this bandwagon is an optical illusion. The most obvious reason why optical illusions have become almost a rage all over social media is that they can trick our brains and imaginations and thereby also pose a challenge.

A similar optical illusion, which will test your observational skills, has gone viral. The aim is to find a cat hidden in a bookshelf. And before users put their thinking caps on to figure out where the cat is, they should know that the time limit is just 8 seconds.

Solving optical illusions and particularly the tough ones like this is not everyone’s cup of tea. On top of that, a lot of books have been stacked on this shelf, making it even more difficult to find the cat. So many fail to spot the cat, for a quick first glance is never enough to solve it.

Apart from a random look, the hint is that only the cat’s head is visible. Now, let’s figure out where the cat is. Take note of the three rows on this bookshelf.

It was not easy for some users to find the answer to this illusion in just 8 seconds because only the cat’s head was visible. You can find similar optical illusions on News18 and test your observational skills.

