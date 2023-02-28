In the era of digital devices and the internet, it is difficult to find a one-stop solution for both entertainment and IQ testing. But a worthy solution to the problem is an optical illusion. An optical illusion is usually in the form of an image with hidden elements and the viewer’s challenge is to find it within a given time limit. They are versatile tools to know your personality traits, IQ and observation skills. One such optical illusion has gone viral on the internet. It shows a cheetah hidden in a forest and the viewers have to find it within 9 seconds.

The image is of a forest with a tree trunk in the middle and brown grass all around along with some green leaves. But the hidden element is the cheetah. The animal’s colour is so similar to that of the brown grass that it camouflages a little too well in it. It is one of the tactics used by the predator to hunt its prey.

The tree trunks, leaves and other vibrant elements are only a bunch of distractions in place to make the challenge of finding the cheetah increasingly difficult for the viewers. But if one can focus on finding the cheetah through its facial features and some other distinctive pigmentations such as the black spots, a viewer can easily complete the challenge.

Take your time to solve the challenge. Once you have searched enough, if you cannot find where the cheetah is, here is the solution:

The cheetah can be found to the immediate right of the tree from the viewer’s perspective. If you were able to find the animal within 9 seconds, you may consider yourself to have impeccable observation skills and a high IQ. But if you failed at the challenge, there are mostly two reasons for that. One is that you are too easily distracted and the other is that you overlook the necessary details, leading to the failure of solving an optical illusion.

The only way to improve is by practising how to solve these puzzles by opting for similar challenges.

