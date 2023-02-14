Optical illusions are undoubtedly our favourite pastime now. They not only help entertain viewers but also provide them with challenges that can help them improve their IQ and observational skills. They also serve as a versatile way to know what your hidden personality traits are. An image that has a snake hidden somewhere is going viral on social media, and the viewers’ challenge is to find the reptile as quickly as possible.

This optical illusion does not have a time limit, as it is a fairly difficult one. The image shows a couple of steps made of a red brick cut out in a rock. The stairs are dirty with a lot of dust, dry leaves and small pebbles on them. The dark colour of the rock does not provide a distinctive view of the snake and makes it even more difficult to find the reptile.

Advertisement

All the dust and dirt only help the snake camouflage much better and make it difficult for the viewers to finish the challenge. If one stays focused, one may be able to crack it in a reasonable amount of time.

Take your time and see if you can find the snake. If you are successful, then you may consider yourself to be a person with a high IQ and great attention to detail. But if you failed in finding the snake, here is the solution:

Advertisement

Once you have found the snake, it may seem easier for you. But that is not true. The small protrusion of the snake’s head from between the rock and the step is indeed difficult to find. The reptile is located right in the centre of the image, at the end of the dusty staircase.

If you were not able to find the snake in the optical illusion, several such images are present on the internet in abundance and you can regularly practise improving your skills. They can either be an image or a painting and have one or more hidden elements. A lot of them have a time limit that only adds to the fun.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here