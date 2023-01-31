Looking for a pastime that also requires mind? Optical illusions might just quench your thirst for intelligent puzzles to improve your IQ. These images have multiple elements, and some of them are hidden in plain sight. The challenge for the viewers is to find the hidden element within a given time limit. Today, let’s take a look at an optical illusion — an image of a forest. The challenge for the readers is to find a lion, hidden somewhere, within 10 seconds.

This optical illusion is making rounds on the internet. It shows a forest, which is orange in colour. What looks like spring season, makes the forest so orange that the lion is conveniently camouflaged in plain sight. There are innumerable trees with orange leaves, both on the trees and on the ground, but all of these serve as a distraction for the viewers and will only make them take longer to find the lion.

To finish the challenge successfully in the given time limit, one needs to scour the image thoroughly and not miss checking a single inch. One can easily overlook the lion due to the camouflage.

If you were able to find the lion within the given time limit, you can consider yourself a person with a high IQ and sharp eyes. But even if you could not, no need to worry; as a small amount of practice can help you have a sharp mind and keen eyes too. Here is the solution:

The lion can be found to the right of the forest, and the only differentiating factor is a slight change of colour when you scan through the orange leaves. Such challenges are usually very difficult to solve, and one needs extreme focus to be able to crack the puzzles.

Innumerable optical illusions are present on the internet to help you with improving your skill.

