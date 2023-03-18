Optical illusions might be the best option for those who are trying to find something entertaining yet intelligent. Along with being a game, these image-based puzzles are a great exercise for your brain. From revealing hidden personality traits to measuring and improving your IQ and observation skills, these optical illusions make a person understand themselves better. One such puzzle has surfaced on the internet that shows an image with 208 written multiple times in an orderly fashion on a blue background. The aim of the viewers is to find a different number in the bunch in just five seconds.

The illusion has the number 208 written multiple times but one of the numbers is different from the rest and that can only be found if the participant is focused on finding the number. The five second time limit may seem too less, but it is adequate if you can scan the image well. Make sure to not miss any number while doing so and you will be able to find the number easily.

Here is the solution for the puzzle:

The number different from the rest that is hidden in the image is 280. The rearrangement of digits is the only thing unusual and that makes it a difficult task to pick it out from the rest of the numbers. However, one can easily pick it out if they scan the image in an orderly fashion and do not skip any of the numbers.

If you were able to find the number easily, you can consider yourself as someone who has a sharp eye for details and a sharp mind to be able to scan the image the right way. If you weren’t able to, you may have to practice a little to get to a level where none of these puzzles can seem too difficult.

Several such optical illusions are available online to practice. While some may just reveal your personality traits, others can definitely help you speed up in finding the accurate solution to the puzzles.

