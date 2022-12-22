Optical illusion: Can You Find Three Hidden Faces in This Illustration?

These days, there are countless optical illusions on every social media platform. These illusions not only sharpen your focus, IQ and abilities by solving these illusions. They come in various sizes, shapes including paintings, 3D pictures, or pictorial depictions. They are also the best way to spend your pass time figuring out several things simultaneously. One such optical illusion that features two men challenges you to find the hidden faces somewhere in the illustration.

The now viral illustration shows ancient times when a doctor was tending to an old person. Behind them, there is a huge tent with a bed in it. But can you find the three hidden faces in the illustration? Those who have found them, congratulations you are a very observant person but those who couldn’t don’t dishearten yourself we are here to help you out.

Here is a hint that might also help you closely observe the faces of the two persons in the illustration. It is quite a difficult illusion to solve and many have trouble finding faces. Let’s get to the solution to this one. If you closely look at the doctor’s hair then you may see that the hair is tied in such a way that it looks like a face.

The next face is the person standing on the right side of the illustration. The locks of hair and the wrinkles on the face are placed in such a way that makes the face of a man. The third one is on the left side of the tent on the bed. If you rotate the picture, you may see the two lines that show creases on the bed that look like a person’s face with closed eyes.

If you still are having a problem then here is the image with red circles marked to confirm the exact location of the hidden faces.

