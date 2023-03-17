There are unlimited optical illusions available on social media. They are a little tricky yet entertaining in their ways. They often trick the brain to perceive something different than it is. They also challenge the viewers to find a hidden element within a given time frame. Some of these optical illusions are a perfect exercise to pass your time and also help you enhance your observational skills. One such image with shades of green strips has two hidden words in it which challenge the reader to identify them.

To make the illusion interesting, let’s add a timer of 10 seconds. The image shows a few letters in a striped spiral which when looked at from different angles appears to move. This type of illusion is known as the static movement optical illusion, images that fall under this category have stationary elements that appear to move when a viewer concentrates on the centre of the image.

The current image also works on the same principle. If you look at the centre of the image then you see that the green strips seem to be moving.

This static movement optical illusion challenges the reader to find two hidden words in these green swirling lines in the picture.

Some of you may have found the words but many of you may be struggling as your eyes might get deceived by the stripes which might be moving in a circular motion. But don’t get disheartened as we are here to help you out. Try to squint and scroll the picture up and down, you may be able to see the hidden words.

If you are still struggling, then the words are ‘Free’ and ‘Spin’.

