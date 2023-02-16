Optical illusions are a fun and intelligent way to pass time. They have become a trend of late, as they offer something different from the general mind-bending games that we usually come across. Optical illusions also talk about a person’s hidden personality traits at times. Another such puzzle, which tests the IQ and observation skills of the viewers, has been making rounds on the internet. The two similar-looking images have six differences between them. The images show horses, amid the backdrop of a field with green grass, under bright cloudy skies. Most features of the two images are the same, but there are a few differences between them. The viewers aim to spot all the differences within a time limit of 12 seconds.

Looking at each element of the images carefully is important to not miss any of the differences. Take your time and try your best to figure out what those differences are. You may be considered a person with a high IQ and a keen observer if you can spot all the six differences between the two pictures. If you haven’t been able to do so, fret not. We have provided the solution for you below.

Advertisement

Here is the solution:

The six differences are as follows:

The first and most prominent one is the absence of the brown foal (baby horse) from the second image.

The second difference is the smile of the brown horse right above the foal. The second image shows the teeth.

The third difference is the absence of the grey foal from the leftmost corner of the second image.

The fourth difference is the face of the grey horse above the grey foal. The first image shows the horse yawning and the second one shows the horse smiling.

Advertisement

The fifth difference is the leg of the horse in the back. It is lifted in the first image and resting on the ground in the second one.

The final difference is the orientation of the grey horse to the right. While it looks away in the first image, the second one shows the horse turned towards the herd.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here