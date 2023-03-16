Do you want to check your analytical and observation skills? Let’s see if you can solve some optical illusions. They can tell us a great deal about how the brain works. This time we have brought a fascinating optical illusion for you all. In this brain teaser, you have to spot a frog hidden in a dense forest. They have to solve the illusion within 5 seconds. Those who solve the illusion within the set time frame are geniuses.

It is not an easy task for some users to locate the frog within the forest, particularly because the amphibian has the same colour as trees and grass. Social media users should not forget to see every corner of this photo to find the answer which is quite easy if they keep some patience. As stated in the reports, only 1% of the users have been able to solve this tricky illusion and that proves its immense toughness level. The hint that the frog has the same colour as grass and trees was quite enough to solve this illusion.

Advertisement

However, some users might have failed to decipher the answer along these lines and for them, we will finally reveal the answer. Users should carefully look at the left corner of the picture and they will finally find the frog sitting there. It looks like the frog’s picture has been edited from somewhere and carefully concealed in the photo.

A similar optical illusion earlier surfaced on social media. In that illusion, users needed to find a frog hidden in a pond full of lotuses. It seemed to be an arduous task keeping in mind the difficulty level of the challenge and the time limit was 36 seconds.

The green-coloured amphibian had camouflaged itself. Those who couldn’t locate it within the specified time limit were advised to look for it between the three lotus flowers. A closer look revealed the eyes of the frog, camouflaged within the leaf.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here