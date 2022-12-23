Optical Illusion: Can You Spot a Hidden Fish In This Picture? You Have 15 Seconds

Optical illusions are a mind-blowing way to exercise your brain cells and measure your IQ. From revealing your personality traits to figuring out how observant you are, optical illusions serve as a perfect tool to understand a lot about yourself. One such illusion of finding a fish in a diagram featuring a couple of pets (a cat and a dog) has surfaced on the internet recently.

The optical illusion in question features a cat in a messy room, along with a dog in the background. But the catch is that the viewers do not have to spot the cat or the dog, but rather a fish in the messy room. The time limit to find the fish is just 15 seconds!

The toppled dustbin, broken vase, cardboard box, notebook, pages, paw prints and spilled water from the vase act as distractions. The only aim of the artist is to increase the amount of time taken to spot the fish due to these distractions.

Advertisement

Multiple components in one picture are often found in optical illusions. The only way to find the hidden elements within the given time limit is to look at the picture from top to bottom and then from left to right.

Looking at the picture carefully from one corner to another on each side will ensure you don’t miss anything. If you were able to find out the hidden fish in the picture within the given time limit, you may consider yourself to be extremely observant and someone who has an eye for details. But even if you were not able to do so, a little practice and you will get there. Here is the solution for the current optical illusion:

Advertisement

The fish can be found in the red strip on the broken vase in the bottom right of the picture.

Were you able to find the fish within 15 seconds?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here