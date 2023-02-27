It seems like the internet has an insatiable hunger for optical illusions and has been our favourite pastime these days. They are not only great entertainment but also challenge the human brain in so many ways. Moreover, the hidden elements in optical illusions reveal a lot about a person, ranging from their personality to intelligence and observation skills. While many optical illusions talk about hidden elements or riddles, a new puzzle is now trending on the internet asking one to spot the differences.

These puzzles are a great way to improve your visual memory and mental dexterity. The challenge is to identify differences between two images that are closely matched. In today’s time, it is more important to have strong mental skills. The now-viral image shows children around an elephant as they play with it.

Advertisement

There are five differences and viewers have the challenge of spotting all of them. While the challenge may seem easy, the images are so similar that you may not be able to find any difference whatsoever at first glance.

To spot all the differences, one needs to look at every element of both images keenly and make sure to compare them well. Otherwise, you could miss out on one or two differences and end up failing.

Here is the solution:

The differences are as follows:

The most prominent one is the colour of the shirt of the boy who is near the elephant’s trunk. The boy is wearing a green T-shirt and in the other picture, he is wearing a pink t-shirt.

Advertisement

The second one is the eyes of the elephant. In the first picture, the eyes express stun looks and in the next one, it shows tired eyes.

The third one is the boy wearing a blue shirt. If you look closely you may notice that the glasses boy is wearing black glasses while in the second picture, it shows that one of the shades is blue and the other one is black.

Advertisement

The fourth difference is the boy near the elephant’s ear. If you look closely at his head, the other picture is a small carving on his head while the other is clear.

The last one which is quite hard to find is the elephant’s toenails on the back’s right leg. One of the toenails is missing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here