Optical illusions are a great way to trick our minds and an excellent brain exercise to boost our memory skills. These illusions are images that fool our brains and test our ability to observe things. Optical illusions are also good for enhancing our cognitive abilities and improving an individual’s observation skills. With regular practice, one can easily master the ability to solve optical illusion puzzles.

From spotting hidden things in a painting to what you see in an image, optical Illusions have become the new obsession on social media and for internet users. Sometimes psychologists make optical illusions to confuse our eyes, which become difficult to track. Seeing these tricky optical illusions would completely confuse our minds, but solving this puzzle is also a lot of fun. So, today we have brought a simple challenge for you. A picture is going viral on social media (viral picture of owls puzzle), where the task is to find an owl.

It’s not easy to complete this task, the picture was taken by a photographer. However, when Dolly Mail saw the owls, he could not wait anymore to take a picture of them. The image shared portrays a house where owls are sitting and very few people will be able to see them. So, are you ready to test your skills? We challenge you to find the owls within 10 seconds.

Owls are hidden in the house

Seeing the picture, it is difficult to find the owls, as their colour is exactly matching with the house, which is why they are not visible. If you sharply look at the picture with a bit of a calm mind, you may find them. You have a total of 10 seconds to find the hidden owls, you can even zoom in and see the picture.

The challenge is not easy

If you solved the puzzle, great! And if you have not been able to find it till now, then we can give you some hints, one owl is on the top of the house and the other is on the bottom. Now zoom in and see the photo.

