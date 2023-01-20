Home » BUZZ » Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Bear In This Photo?

Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Bear In This Photo?

The bear is concealed somewhere in this photo, designed to test your perception skills.

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 13:22 IST

Delhi, India

It is quite hard for many to find the bear as many think that it may be crawling or sitting somewhere in the picture.
With the Internet offering a plethora of optical illusions every single day, aren’t we all almost always excited to test ourselves? They serve as not only a game but a way of knowing yourself better. From revealing personality traits based on what you see first to testing your IQ and observation skills through time-bound challenges that can help us improve in various ways. One such pictorial depiction is making rounds on the internet and it challenges one to find the hidden bear.

These optical illusions can trick your eyes into seeing something that’s not there and it is mind-blowing. If you look at the now-viral photo, you can see a wooden cabin in a dense forest surrounded by tall trees. The bear is concealed somewhere in this photo designed to test your perception skills. However, hiding within the stunning location is a cute bear.

It is quite hard for many to find the bear as many think that it may be crawling or sitting somewhere in the picture. The colours, too, trick you, for they almost match the bear’s brown fur.

Let’s help you out. First, a hint, don’t look at the ground in the picture but at the branches of the trees. Can you spot the hidden bear now?

If not, then do not get disheartened. Let’s give you the solution. The bear is just above the chimney of the cabin, the outline of the bear can be seen clinging to the twigs. Yes, it is not a real bear but a caricature of the creature created by nature.

Those who found it before reading the answer are amazing! Try more such optical illusions on the site and test your observational skills.

first published: January 20, 2023, 13:22 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 13:22 IST
