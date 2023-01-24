Optical illusions are confusing visuals or puzzling objects that play tricks with your brain and challenge your perception. Physiological, cognitive, and literal optical illusions are the three major categories of optical illusions. If you want to hone your cognitive and observational abilities you must engage in solving optical illusions. Although it’s a gradual process, one can become a master at optical illusions with regular practice. Now, another intriguing and a tad bit tough optical illusion has once again surfaced on the Internet. Shared on Twitter by industrialist Harsh Goenka, the optical illusion asks you to identify a cat in a photo within 10 seconds.

“If you are observant, you will find the cat in 10 seconds…" read the caption of the tweet. The highly baffling picture presents numerous crammed houses, all of the same colour. Now, you have to be keenly observant to spot a cat hidden in plain sight in the picture.

The now-viral photo has lured in plenty of social media users who have jotted down the answers in the comment section. “Took me 4-5 seconds. But after the second sweep, I thought it would take longer," read one user’s honest comment. “Less than two seconds. Very very easy," wrote another.

Now, letting the cat out of the bag, a third individual wrote the correct answer. The answer was, “Top right corner. White cat. Took little more than ten seconds…though."

If you look closely and patiently enough, you will also be able to notice that among the innumerable, congested houses, there is the small cut-out image of a white cat, peeping its head from the top right-hand corner almost on the edge of the margin. So far, the post has received over 2.5 million views and more than 11k likes on the microblogging platform.

Optical illusions help you sharpen your brain, and sometimes even change your perception. They help you understand the difference between just looking and taking notice. Were you able to spot the cat in just ten seconds?

