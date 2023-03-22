An optical illusion is a perplexing, yet captivating picture, or an object that confounds the brain’s perception of reality. You must have encountered a variety of optical illusions, including those that are psychological, physiological, and cognitive. According to studies, optical illusions fall within the category of psychoanalysis which sheds information on how you perceive the world.

A typical human brain is capable of viewing objects or images from various angles, creating various perceptions. Images containing a veiled object or shape combined with other elements are what define optical illusions. They usually come with peculiar colours, patterns, or designs, throwing a riddle-solver off guard, and making them confused.

Coming with another mind-bending optical illusion, in this particular colourful picture, you have to find a fish, hiding in plain sight among the other sea creatures.

Advertisement

Bright Side has published the image as a picture puzzle for both kids and adults alike. You can observe a variety of underwater creatures including a turtle, seahorse, octopus, crab, and jellyfish in this optical illusion. There are also plenty of sea shells, starfishes, and underwater plants, captured in the image. The real trick is to find out the fish in this image within 8 seconds, amidst the other aquatic animals.

This optical illusion picture is just one more entertaining IQ exercise. If you don’t pay great attention to the picture, it would prove to be a challenging task for both children and adults. The majority of people are likely to find this puzzle confusing. Some might be able to figure out the solution, within the stipulated time if they carefully examine the image and pay attention to every minute aspect. Those who have trouble spotting should pay close attention to the picture. It will test your observational skills too.

We are here to assist if you are having trouble finding the hidden fish. Look at the green water plant in the far right-hand corner of the optical illusion. Upon inspecting thoroughly, with keen eyes, you will be able to spot the fish, camouflaged with the other plants. Since the fish is also green in colour, it makes finding it even more difficult.

Advertisement

If you were unable to spot the fish, no need to worry. Practicing such optical illusion will make you a pro in no time. According to studies, the more challenging riddles you complete, the smarter you get. Were you able to find the exact location of the fish?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here