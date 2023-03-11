Optical illusions are a great way to improve one’s IQ and also ensure some amusement. From revealing secretive personality traits to measuring IQ and observational skills, optical illusions are one of the best pastimes to figure out several things simultaneously. There are many types of mind-bending optical illusions which leave the viewers scratching their heads. They might be finding differences, puzzles or brain teasers.

The important task in these brain teaser puzzles is to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers often make a simple puzzle interesting and fun. You often need to think out of the box to come up with a solution. One such brain teaser is now making rounds on the internet in which the viewer is challenged to spot a girl among the boys.

Now in today’s challenge, you need to spot the girl with a laptop among a group of boys with laptops. To make the challenge more interesting, let’s put a 9-second timer. In the puzzle, there are 8 rows and 8 columns with the image of boys with laptops. Observe the image before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky.

Check the brain teaser here:

Many of you might have spotted the girl working on the laptop among the boys. While some of you might be struggling to spot her. Don’t worry, we are here to help you. The hint here is that the girl is hidden in the last three rows. Now, look closely you might find her.

Solution:

So, the answer to this brain teaser is that the girl is in the 7th row and the 3rd column. You might notice the hairstyle of the girl is different from the boys sitting with their laptops. This brain teaser was a simple test of one’s observation and intelligence skills.

If you were able to find the girl within 9 seconds, you have an outstanding eye for details and amazing detective skills. But if you couldn’t do it, a little bit of practice could get you there in no time. Optical illusions are a versatile tool to know oneself better as they reveal a lot about a person including their IQ and hidden personality traits.

