Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Santa Claus in This Illustration?

A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-boggling, fascinating shape-shifting image of an object or illustration and challenges the brain to perceive things in many ways.

These are not only entertaining but also improve observational skills. The illusion can be of various types, including brain teaser, physical, physiological and cognitive. As Christmas is around the corner, one such optical illusion is making rounds on the internet.

In the picture, a Santa Claus is hidden somewhere. The image shows children in a living room decorating the room around the tree, hanging socks over the fireplace, wrapping gifts and gearing up for Christmas morning. While snow is falling outside and a snowman is peeking inside the window.

But the challenge here is among all the chaos in the illustration can you spot the hidden Santa Claus? It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot Santa Claus in the picture. The image has also left many scratching their heads as they try to spot Santa Claus inside the image.

Take a look at this optical illusion and try to spot the hidden Santa Claus. It may appear too tricky as the picture consists of many toys to distract you. If you haven’t spotted Santa yet, let’s help you out. But before sharing the exact location here is one hint for you, he is hidden somewhere near the Christmas tree.

Now, let us help you locate the exact place Santa Claus is hiding on the Christmas tree. Many of you might have thought it might be a decorated ornament but no if you closely see near the pile of gifts on the right side of the Christmas Tree you can see him peaking at the girl above the candy cane.

You can enjoy this mind-bending optical illusion with your friends and family and enjoy the holiday season.

