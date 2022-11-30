Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Word In These Wavy Strips?

The Internet has an insatiable appetite for optical illusions. They are not just entertaining but also mind-boggling as you spend quite some time trying to decipher them. The way they conceal things through distractions in an image, although the component to be found is right there, is amazing. While some optical illusions reveal your hidden personality traits, others tend to put your observational skills and intellect to the test. And, one such optical illusion has surfaced on the internet, where people have to find an English word hidden in black-and-white wavy strips. The catch is that you’ve to spot the hidden word in 10 seconds.

While most optical illusions are easy to solve, some of them are quite tricky. Although many must have found the hidden word in the image, a few continue to struggle a little to spot it. If you couldn’t find the word, then read on to check out the solution.

This interesting optical illusion wouldn’t reveal anything except for the black and white wavy stripes if it is stationary. However, as soon as you slightly tilt your phone upward, downward or sideways, the hidden word starts to reveal itself and becomes clearer to the viewer.

The word ‘SEE’ can be visible in the image as soon as you follow the aforementioned method. The letters are designed in such a way that their gradation of colours does not differ much from the stripes. Thus, it becomes difficult to distinguish the two in a stationary image. This makes the illusion difficult to solve.

Many might have failed to identify the letter at first because the key to solving it was to tilt the image. There are numerous optical illusions available on the internet. You can solve them to enhance your observational and problem-solving skills.

