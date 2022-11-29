Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Three Bananas Among These Minions?

The internet is home to numerous optical illusions, which make for a great brainstorming session. There are various types of optical illusions. While some disclose hidden secrets about your personality, others tell you how smart and observant you are. They offer a great way to put your observation skills to the test. One such optical illusion has gone viral on the internet that shows a host of minions standing alongside Gru with three hidden bananas in a picture.

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas has made this piece of art. The catch is that the viewer must find three hidden bananas among the minions within 10 seconds. Take your time to find the bananas. If you’re able to find the bananas in under 10 seconds, then you have extremely good observation skills. However, only a small fraction of people will be able to solve the puzzle within the given time limit. If you still haven’t found the bananas in the picture, then take a look at the solution below:

The first banana is in the centre of the second row of minions. The second banana is towards the bottom left corner, in the second row from the bottom. The third banana is on the right side of the picture, in the fourth row from the bottom. The bananas are only partially visible, which is why it becomes increasingly difficult for the viewers to spot them. So, even if you exceeded the time limit but managed to find them, you can consider your observation skills to be pretty good.

Many such optical illusions can be found on social media. The various puzzles tell you a lot about how your brain functions as well as your personality traits. You can try your hand at such optical illusions to enhance your observation skills.

