Optical illusions are believed to have a positive impact on the minds of people. It helps improve our cognitive skills and concentration. The theme of all optical illusions is playing with the visual system, that’s why optical illusions are also referred to as visual illusions. Apart from its ability to trick the human mind, it serves as an excellent medium to improve observation skills and attentiveness.

Optical illusions are designed in such a way that one cannot even identify the errors placed in front of us. One such picture of an optical Illusion is going viral on the internet, where people are supposed to catch a mistake. This tricky optical illusion has some numbers on it. The numbers are written in sets of four and you have to identify a mistake in the image. You may feel that there is nothing wrong with the image, but if you think logically, then you will be able to find the mistake. Have a look at the illusion here:

For those who are still struggling, you need to know that the mistake is hidden in the last set of numbers.

If you have still not got it, look at the last number set. The English letter O is written before the three zeroes.

Optical illusion challenges are a very good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered to be a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to do so. You can take professionally designed IQ tests to get an idea about your IQ levels.

The beauty of optical illusions is in the way they capture the user’s attention for a short period. It is a very good medium for mental exercise which is very important for a fit mind. The person who solves such illusions quickly may be considered to be a person with a high IQ and a keen observer if they spot the differences and errors quickly. Were you able to spot the error in the above image? Comment below

