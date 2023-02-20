Optical illusions are our favourite pastime these days. They are entertaining and challenge your brain at the same time. Moreover, the hidden elements in optical illusions can reveal a lot about a person, ranging from their personality to their intelligence and observation skills. While most optical illusions talk about hidden elements, a new kind of puzzle has been making rounds on the internet and people have to spot five differences between two images in twenty seconds.

The two images show a girl sitting on a study table with a bunch of stationery items, some electronics and a rabbit. There are a total of five differences and the viewers have the challenge of spotting all of them within a time limit of 20 seconds. While the challenge may seem easy, the images are so similar that you may not be able to find any difference whatsoever at first glance.

To spot all the differences, one needs to look at every element of both images with a keen eye and make sure to compare them well. Otherwise, you could miss out on one or two differences and end up failing.

Here is the solution:

The differences are as follows:

The most prominent difference is the girl’s dress. While the first one is a normal dress or top, the second image shows the girl wearing an off-shoulder top.

The girl’s hand is covered with hair in the first image but the second image shows the hand without strands of hair.

The third difference is the rabbit’s eye. It is smaller in the first one compared to the larger one in the second image.

The blue book has three lines in the first image and four in the second image.

The last difference is the colour of the pencil lying on the table beside the blue book. While it is red in the first image, the colour of the pencil is green in the second one.

The optical illusion puzzles are easy to solve with a little bit of concentration and if one keeps themselves away from distractions for a bit. Several such puzzles are available on the internet for people to practice with.

