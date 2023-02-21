Brain teasers are a very good way to challenge your mind and improve your observational skills while keeping yourself entertained. They act as an exercise for your brain. Research shows that a normal human brain looks at things or images differently, forming a different perception. Many a time, these optical illusions throw light on how you perceive things and show your intelligence levels as well.

An optical illusion, where you need to find a doll hiding among toys in the image, has been making rounds on the internet. The image has been designed for both adults and children and serves to be a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you witness a lot of toys stuffed in a room. The puzzle maker challenges the viewers to spot a doll hidden among the teddies, trains, dinosaurs, cars, spaceships, etc.

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to find the hidden doll from the toy room in 15 seconds. The image has left several adults scratching their heads as they try to find the doll hidden in the picture.

Most people get confused by this puzzle after seeing the image illusion provided here. However, some people may be able to identify the answer. Others who are not able to spot should look closely at the picture, the hidden doll can be seen on the left side of the picture and if you look closely, you will be able to spot it.

This challenge may prove to be very tricky for someone because the doll is very different from what you would imagine. The doll does not have a full face, but it is placed among a pile of toys.

Optical illusions make you think attentively. Many times, particular combinations of colour, light and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that is not there. Let us know in the comments below if you were able to spot the doll.

