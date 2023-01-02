Optical Illusion: Find The Child’s Missing Shoe In This Animated Underwater Image

Optical illusions are a great pastime for people of all age groups. Whether it’s children who want to sharpen their IQ or adults wanting to give their brains an exercise to revive their observation skills and IQ, optical illusions become one of the most sought-after options for everyone. While some people find optical illusions a personality trait finder, others only do it for the fun of it. An optical illusion shows three kids diving in the ocean and one of them is trying to find their shoe. The viewer aims to find that lost shoe in under 17 seconds.

Seventeen seconds seem like a lot. But you only realise how short this time interval is once you start your search for the shoe. Other than the three kids, the image features innumerable fish of different kinds, an octopus on a sunken boat in the background, seaweeds and starfish, a dolphin, and a treasure chest with lots of jewellery inside. Of the three children, the boy, who has lost his shoe, tries to find it with the help of what looks like a Go pro.

Advertisement

The different elements of the image work as distractions to make it difficult for the viewer to find the shoe. If you were able to find the shoe within the given time limit, you might be one of the brightest minds on the planet and very observant. But even if you weren’t able to, a little practice can get you there in no time.

Here is the solution:

The shoe can be found at the bottom left of the image, right behind the treasure chest. To find it within the time limit, the fastest way is to visually scan the image from top to bottom and then from left to right. This way one can make sure they don’t miss anything.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here