These days’ puzzles are all over social media, and when it comes to solving them people often scratch their heads. Optical illusions improve our cognitive skills and concentration. The theme of all optical illusions is playing with the visual system which is why optical illusions are referred to as visual illusions. Optical illusions are designed such that one cannot even identify the errors placed in front of us. One such picture is now making rounds on social media where it challenges readers to find the correct spelling of Garlic.

These optical illusions can be in the form of puzzles, artworks, brainteasers or visual illusions. Natural optical illusions are fascinating because they challenge our capacity of perceiving our surroundings. To make it more interesting, let’s add a timer to the quest of finding the correct spelling of the word Garlic. It’s time to put your vision to test and determine how well you perceive things.

Look at the image carefully, you will find that Garlic is written in parallel lines to make it more confusing. Some of you may have found the answer. While some of you may be still struggling, even after concentrating and keeping a lot of patience. While looking at the image you may have experience dizziness for a fraction of a second and lost your concentration level while spotting the answer.

Don’t worry we are here to help you out with the answer. But first, let’s give you a hint the answer lies in the ninth row. Now many of you may have spotted the answer but some of you might have a little difficulty. So let’s not waste time and tell you the exact location of the correct spelling of GARLIC. It is on the ninth row in the fifth column. Amazing right?

The person who solves such illusions quickly may be considered to be a person with a high IQ and a keen observer if they spot the differences and errors quickly.

