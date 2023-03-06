We often look for interesting stuff on the Internet when we get bored or tired of watching web series and films. And one thing that never disappoints us is an optical illusion. These images have hidden elements, and the challenge is to find them within a given time limit. These illusions often tell you your personality traits by what you perceive first or how quickly you spot things that test your IQ and how amazing your observational skills are. One such optical illusion where the viewer is challenged to spot the hidden cat among the ninjas is now making rounds on the internet.

To make the challenge more interesting for the viewers is to find it within 7 seconds. You must have seen several types of optical illusions like physical, physiological and cognitive illusions. In the now-viral image, Ninjas can be seen practising inside a training hall. The artist has smartly placed the cat in the picture such that it becomes difficult for you to spot it. Now, observe closely to complete the challenge in 7 seconds.

Some of you may have found the hidden cat in the room full of ninjas practising their routine. Before we tell you the exact location here is a hint. The cat is not sleeping in the room but is also training with Ninjas in its costume. Now look again to spot the cat. The illusion has left many scratching their heads. With no longer waiting, the cat is in the third last row training along with other ninjas in the training centre.

We have highlighted the hidden cat with a red circle to tell you the exact location in the image given below

Here is the Solution:

Several such optical illusions are available online for people to enjoy and improve their skills.

