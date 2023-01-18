Optical Illusion: How Many Numbers Do You See? Only a Few Get This One Right

There’s no dearth of optical illusions on the internet and don’t we just love to take the challenge? Such images act as a mirror to our personality, a measure of our IQ and tell us how much of a keen observer we are. One such optical illusion has surfaced on Twitter that shows a bunch of numbers in a striped spiral which — when looked at from different angles — appears to move.

Known as the static movement optical illusion, images that fall under this category have stationary elements that appear to move when a viewer concentrates on the centre of the image. The current image also works on the same principle. If you look at the centre and focus, it seems as if the white stripes are moving constantly.

This static movement optical illusion has numbers hidden in it but one can only find it if one look at the numbers instead of the stripes. The stripes only serve as a distraction from you pointing out the numbers.

Captioned, “Test your observation skills: How many numbers can you see?", the image gathered a lot of attention and has over 3.7 lakh views on the microblogging platform. It has 636 likes and users tried to figure out the exact numbers in the optical illusion.

A lot of users said there are three numbers – 5, 2 and 8. Others said that there were five numbers – 4, 5, 2, 8 and 3. But the correct answer is seven. The last two numbers that most people missed were 3 and 9. So the correct order of numbers seen in the optical illusion is – 3, 4, 5, 2, 8, 3, and 9. Some users were successful in finding the correct answer.

