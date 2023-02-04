Optical illusions are a fun pastime for people looking to play intellectual games online. These contain images that feature hidden elements. The player’s goal is to find them within a given time limit. Optical illusions are a great way to measure your IQ and observation skills. One such image of a white carpet with a dog camouflaging on it has been making the rounds on the internet. The viewers have the challenge of finding it within 10 seconds.

The image shows a part of a table and a white carpet with a dog hidden somewhere in it. But the carpet and dog’s fur are so similar in colour and texture, that it becomes near impossible for one to distinguish between the two. This leads to users taking longer than expected to find the canine. If you were able to find the dog within 10 seconds, you may consider yourself to be someone with a high IQ and keen observation skills. But even if you failed to do so, you can practise online with similar puzzles and improve your skills.

Here is the solution for the current optical illusion:

The dog can be found lying on the carpet right beside the table; and if looked at carefully, one can distinguish the boundary of the canine. You have to have a keen eye and ensure that you do not get distracted by your surroundings or the similarities in the image. Only then can you find the dog within the given time limit.

For someone who is focused and determined to find the dog, 10 seconds is a lot of time. The image has a sharp distinction near the dog’s neck, and that becomes the best clue to find the dog. Once you spot the canine’s head-body distinction, it is a cakewalk from there on to mark the whole dog’s boundary.

Now, tell us were you able to find the dog within 10 seconds?

