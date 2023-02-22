Optical illusion images often trick our brains and challenge our ability to perceive things differently. Cognitive, physiological and literal visual illusions are very common these days and one such illusion in the form of a challenge is making rounds on the internet. A Twitter user shared a photo of a handwritten note in which the first line asks users “What’s wrong?" followed by the English alphabet written from A to Z.

In the photo, a note reads, “The calmer you are, the easier it is to find the mistake!" Now the challenge is to find a mistake in the picture. To make it more interesting, let’s add a timer to the illusion with 8 seconds. The creator has smartly hidden the mistake.

Many of you may have found the answer, but some of you may take a while to figure out the answer. And those who couldn’t find it let us help you out. But first, let’s again closely observe the picture to find the answer.

It must be noted here that these illusions can fool us into imagining things that are not there and can trick our eyes into seeing things that don’t exist. But did you know that in ancient times, these optical illusions were considered witchcraft, demons or evil spirits? Later, scientists found out that our brains played tricks on us and it all happened due to multiple perceptions.

Coming back to the solution, the creator is smart enough to divert the attention towards the alphabet and let the reader believe that there might be a missing letter or alphabet not placed in order but in this case. The mistake is hidden in the note. The reader is so busy spotting the mistake that he forgets about the note which has a spelling mistake in the word “Find". Now again look closely you will find that the words I and N are swapped and you missed it.

The Twitter users were quick to figure out the answer. One of the users quipped and wrote, “Can’t find it sorry. I’m a man in a hurry."

Another person wrote, “Apart from finding what’s wrong, I can’t believe I read that in the tune of ABCD song from Hum Saath Saath Hain"

If you enjoy such optical illusions, there are more amazing and mind-bending illusions which will not help you to pass time but also improve your observation skills.

