'Original Two States': Chetan Bhagat Shares Picture With Wife on 25th Reunion at IIM-A

Author Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage was a huge success. A movie starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor was also made based on this novel. The plot revolves around how a couple, Krish and Ananya, coming from different backgrounds, are deeply in love and want to marry. Chetan’s real-life love story inspired him to write the book, which eventually turned into a blockbuster movie. Now, taking to his official Instagram handle, the author has shared an image with his wife at the campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). This is where the movie was shot and the place both of them have done their MBAs from.

Uploading the image, Chetan deemed it as “The Original Two States." “25 years later.. #theoriginal2states #25threunion #iima #anushabhagat #krish #ananya," read the caption of the image.

Since uploaded, it has left the viewers in complete awe. The image has garnered over 67K likes. “I loved the book so much, but I never watched the movie after that cuz I knew movies always disappoint readers," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “I am just listening mast Magan song on Spotify and I opened insta and saw this post. What a coincidence."

Meanwhile, earlier, Chetan Bhagat bumped into Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at a summit and made headlines. The Twitter exchange between the two is what gathered attention. It was Bhagat’s tweet about English language in India that gained sharp reactions. While posting a photo of himself with Tharoor, Bhagat wrote: “India has two kinds of English. 1. The @shashitharoor English. 2. The @chetan_bhagat English. While Bhagat is known for his simple style, Tharoor is known for his using difficult words which force people to open the dictionary. “No. Not at all. We have many Englishes. R K Narayan English, Nirad Chaudhary English, Gandhi English,Nehru English, Mulkraj Anand English, Nissim Ezekiel English, Vikram Seth English, Arundhati Roy English etc. Our English is not so poor!" wrote a Twitter user.

