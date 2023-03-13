And, that’s a wrap for the 95th Academy Awards. From Deepika Padukone winning a million hearts to RRR’s historic win, the event, which was held in Los Angeles Dolby Theater on Sunday (Monday morning in India), was sugar, spice and everything nice. While the big winners at the 2023 Oscars remained to be the main highlight, actor Andrew Garfield’s reaction to host Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue has gone viral. The host, in his speech, poked fun at the Will Smith-Chris Rick slapgate incident, which marred the Oscars ceremony last year.

Jimmy said, “We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe … and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe." The 55-year-old star added that strict policies have been made, and if anyone in the theatre commits an act of violence, they will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor, following which they also have to give a 19-minute-long speech.

His statement was in reference to The Academy’s controversial decision to not kick Will Smith out of the auditorium for his outrageous actions and moments later, honor him “King Richard."

“If anything, unpredictable or violent happens during this ceremony, just do what you did last year — nothing," Jimmy Kimmel quipped adding that they could maybe even give the assailant a hug.

The chat show host continued saying that if anyone gets mad at his joke and decides to come up on the stage and get jiggy, “it’s not going to be easy." “There are a few of my friends you’re going to have to get through first," he said.

However, fans have picked actor Andrew Garfield’s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue over the host’s hilarious digs at the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident. Garfield arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing a black suit and white shirt.

Tweeting a screenshot of the actor’s reaction, a fan wrote, “Only thing I liked about jimmy kimmel’s monologue was this Andrew Garfield reaction."

Another termed Garfield’s photo as “another Oscar meme for the meme gallery."

A Twitter user said, “Love that smile" and we cannot agree more.

Not agreeing with the Twitterati who shared the snap, a person wrote, “It’s not the ONLY thing I liked, though."

What do you think about Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue?

